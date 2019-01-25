BriteSmile420 on June 10, 2019

I’ve been 3 times already in a short span of time and each time I was greeted by Ms. Anita who’s always friendly and full of good vibes! I’m usually seen within minutes if not seconds depending on the time of day but the sales rep are very knowledgeable of each and every product and can assist from beginners purchases to the pro’s! Each time has always been a pleasure for me and I’m treated with the upmost customer service here! I will def be a longtime customer ☺️🤟🏻