This is hands down the BEST dispensary on the ENTIRE Eastern Shore!!
Hotacura420
on September 9, 2019
Carrie was awesome, very knowledgeable, was willing to take time with me. I loved you can smell & see your flower.
Stinky111
on August 8, 2019
Sunburst Pharm is definitely the most well run dispensary on the eastern shore. The selection is great and the staff is friendly and knowledgeable.
KctScpNnpCb
on July 29, 2019
Great staff!! Great atmosphere!! Great service and education!! Can’t say enough great things about sunburst in Cambridge MD!! Very knowledgeable staff who are helpful in every way possible!! So grateful to have this store on the shore!!
pwampj123
on July 20, 2019
nothing but quality here, grateful to have one of the best dispendarys in the state on the eastern shore.
tiedyedbus
on July 17, 2019
the inside was very nice. felt welcoming and very professional. wish the outside landscape represented how well it looks like inside the building.
service was great and knowledgeable. good selection and range of products.
BriteSmile420
on June 10, 2019
I’ve been 3 times already in a short span of time and each time I was greeted by Ms. Anita who’s always friendly and full of good vibes! I’m usually seen within minutes if not seconds depending on the time of day but the sales rep are very knowledgeable of each and every product and can assist from beginners purchases to the pro’s! Each time has always been a pleasure for me and I’m treated with the upmost customer service here! I will def be a longtime customer ☺️🤟🏻
Michaelnorth22
on June 10, 2019
Are you planning on recycling bags and plastic containers?