Really great people, friendly atmosphere, quality green.
Biggdeuce
on August 21, 2019
Found this spot as my normal go to shop was low on inventory so I took the chance and glad I did this shop is off the heezy and the lady who was at the check in and who's from the East coast was very polite and he's cute
Gizmo1972
on August 13, 2019
I love this place. They match sales from others and the workers are too cool. Very knowledgeable and always lets you know about products effects. Highly recommended for first timers, they will lead you in the right direction. A+++ service, knowledge and professionalism. Also gives a military discount.
mweir1752
on August 4, 2019
Awesome spot 🔥🤙
richnmelissa
on July 23, 2019
Very friendly and knowledgeable it was easy to find just what I was looking for. In addition I get rewards everytime I shop great incentive thank you
cannaman530
on March 25, 2019
Sundial was awesome. They are bringing product that no one else around has. there are finally concentrates in town worth getting besides raw garden. Only downside is it seems the employees need to school up on strains/products. no one seemed to know the term "the clear" when a fellow customer asked if they had any.
Kelp_juice
on March 18, 2019
convenient location, great service, & good products. Highly recommend to others, try it out!!!