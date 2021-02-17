Specializing in flower and concentrates, Sunkissed Cannabis is a family owned caregiver company based out of Kennebunk Maine. We pride ourselves on the high quality of our Maine made products and high standard of customer service, providing quick, quality service to ensure the best possible experience. Sunkissed Cannabis delivers high quality, locally sourced products to Wells, Sanford, Kennebunk, Biddeford/Saco, and many places in between. **$30 minimum to Wells, Sanford, Kennebunk, Biddeford or Saco** ***$50 minimum to Old Orchard Beach*** We appreciate your business!