Heard nothing but good things so I went and purchased 4 different preground - got home excited to try each one based on budtenders suggestions. I am confused as to why they have different names on the labels because they were all exactly the same. AWFUL !!!! IDK what kind of grinder turns weed to dust but that’s the first mistake. The texture, the flavor, the smell, the effect - AWFUL!!! Now what do I do with 2oz of garbage? I emailed the dispensary, as I thought they might like feedback on their awful product and they said they had no record of my purchase. REALLY? I thought this was a regulated process with tight records. I guess this place does what they want! Horrible experience all around. #neveragain