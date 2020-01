GavStarr on January 3, 2020

This was the second day of legal recreational in illinois, and with a low number of licensed dispensaries, lines were incredibly long. Through January 2020, i would expect at least an hour long wait and probably significantly longer the later in the day you arrive. The "wellness advisors" were friendly and could easily offer suggestions for other products if the one you were looking for was out. Keep in mind, there are going to be a lot of people that are new to cannabis with a lot of questions, and that does slow the process down. The people in line were great and the line process was well managed. What needs to be improved is some of the communication about what you can buy and what counts for what category.