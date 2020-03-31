67 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 16
Show All 20
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$86
All Products
Harle Tsu 3.5g
from verano
9.02%
THC
14.02%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$67.65⅛ oz
In-store only
G Purps Live Sugar 1g
from Native Extracts
74.45%
THC
___
CBD
$75.051 g
In-store only
Champion City Chocolate Crumble Wax 1g
from Unknown Brand
81.38%
THC
___
CBD
$67.541 g
In-store only
Solventless THCa .5g
from Native Extracts
97.57%
THC
___
CBD
$77.97½ g
In-store only
French Onion Mix 100mg
from The Sweet Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.29each
In-store only
RyO CBD Blend 1000mg
from RYTHM
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.58each
In-store only
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Oatmeal 10mg
from The Sweet Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.7each
In-store only
Sour Watermelon Gummy 25mg
from CannaSours
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.59each
In-store only
Raspberry Lemonade Tonic 100mg
from TONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.19each
In-store only
Sour Neon Smileys Gummy 25mg
from CannaSours
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.59each
In-store only
Comfort 2:1 Tablets 100mg
from Avexia™
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Watermelon Sour Gummy 100mg
from Goldleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Relief 14:1 Tablets 100mg 1
from Avexia™
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Botanical White Grapefruit Gummy 20PK Pouch 40mg
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.29each
In-store only
Mexican Hot Chocolate 30mg
from The Sweet Life
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.59each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Espresso Terra Bites 100mg
from Kiva Confections
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Harmony 1:1 Tablets 100mg
from Avexia™
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Sweet Strawberry Gummy 100mg
from Encore Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Freshly Picked Berries 20PK Gummy Pouch 40mg
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$27.29each
In-store only
Blueberry Terra Bites 100mg
from Kiva Confections
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Glazed Clementine Orange 20PK Gummy Tin 100mg
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Cool Keylime Kiwi 50PK Gummy Pouch 100mg
from Mindy's Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Green Tea Microdose 100mg
from Menta Mints
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.19each
In-store only
Tangerine 1:1 Microdose 100mg
from Menta Mints
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.19each
In-store only
Sweet Mango Gummy 100mg
from Encore Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Sweet Pea RSO 1000mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$42.28each
In-store only
Sweet Grape Gummy 100mg
from Encore Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$35.09each
In-store only
Relief Hybrid RSO 500mg
from Remedi
___
THC
___
CBD
$37.52each
In-store only
Mandarin Orange Tonic 100mg
from TONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$31.19each
In-store only
Dreamsicle 20-Pack Lozenges 100mg
from Sweet ReLeaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$33.83each
In-store only
Durban Poison PreRoll 1g
from Cresco by Cresco Labs
25.43%
THC
___
CBD
$21.14each
In-store only
Sonny G Cart 500mg
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$67.54each
In-store only
MAG Landrace Cart 500mg
from Distillate
___
THC
___
CBD
$75.05each
In-store only
G Purps Cart 500mg
from Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.29each
In-store only
Tropical Disposable Vape 300mg
from Delta-8
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.53each
In-store only
G6 Cart 500mg
from Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$70.18each
In-store only
Strawberry Cough Cart 500mg
from verano
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.04each
In-store only
Optimus Prime CO2 Cart 500mg
from Distillate
___
THC
___
CBD
$86.3each
In-store only
Essence Wildberry Cart 500mg
from Goldleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$62.38each
In-store only
East Coast Sour Diesel Cart 500mg
from Goldleaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$71.29each
In-store only
12