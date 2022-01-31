Find cannabis and medical dispensaries in Rockford, IL
Frequently Asked Questions
- Yes, recreational marijuana is legal and can be purchased at recreational dispensaries in Rockford, IL.
- Yes, medical marijuana is legal in Rockford, IL and can be purchased at medical marijuana dispensaries.
- Only adults with a medical marijuana card or adults 21 years old or older can buy weed in Rockford, IL.
- No, you do not need a medical marijuana card to visit a dispensary in Rockford, IL because marijuana is legal in Illinois for adult-use.