2 Reviews of Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary – Ambler
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........l
March 20, 2022
Leah, Tiffany and Peter are amazing as are all of the staff here! This is my favorite dispensary and it’s because they understand the needs of the patients utilizing their services. I highly recommend this place to anyone (like me) who has ever felt anxious while going to get their medicine because everyone who works here, understands that and they are very gentle and so knowledgeable. You will leave here feeling empowered !
b........s
March 6, 2022
Came to this dispensary because I heard it was new. First time visiting. Staff was nice, Michaela on consultation had a horrible attitude made the visit for me uncomfortable but overall the dispensary visit was okay.