Drive a block in any direction to any other dispensary. Do yourself the favor period. Floor employees have been polite but another thing completely when it comes to management. Rude and short… I had a problem with a device and tried to exchange it for store credit. To use towards a bigger purchase… Told to I could take it home or throw it away. No returns. Short and rude.. Kelly. No offer any help, to listen or make it right. Not even a tee-shirt and an I’m sorry. I was just told to leave. Didn’t even ask if I was there to pick up other meds. Hint, to use the credit on… to many other proven dispensaries around that care. Don’t bother.