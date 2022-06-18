26 Reviews of Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary Philadelphia - City Ave
Sort by
Most Helpful
C........n
June 18, 2022
Hey. I enjoyed coming back to this location. The sundae driver was a nice welcome back experience. Ms Amirah was very helpful with the info that I needed to make a choice that fits my needs. Today Dirt E Deasal was right on point. The atmosphere was calm. Thank you. C.Dragon
J........_
March 8, 2021
No Deals
j........z
February 9, 2021
1st time here...great customer service and friendly
m........9
December 21, 2020
The place is nice and so are the people but if your looking for flowerdont go here, they keep the worst slections and the bottom brands, Verilife is right up the street totally better!!
m........s
October 11, 2020
great people, great selection, and they’re following the COVID-19 safety protocols very strictly. (the only downside is getting in and out of the parking lot, but that’s not on them!)
C........n
May 15, 2020
Everything, seriously everything
M........4
May 9, 2020
Not a large selection, some items overpriced
y........a
September 8, 2019
I really enjoyed my experience here. The service was great, they were friendly, patient and informative. Everyone I interacted with was super friendly. I also appreciated that they had empty vessels out so you could touch things. Personally, that’s a big part of my shopping experience.
M........p
September 7, 2019
Hello I wana say they are very down to earth and I called and placed a order today cause im watchin my kid so I couldn’t get there in time before they sold out. Like allways. But they held my order like they said. That’s huge for me I can’t jus uo and go wen I want I’m a single father! Thanks to BREE she put my order in while I was on the phone and it is there. That’s a huge thank u to Bree !
s........s
August 23, 2019
No big discounts, but the hours are open later, and they are fairly quick, especially if you know what you're ordering beforehand.
l........8
August 6, 2019
Great vibe and Andrew knows his stuff. 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
S........5
July 14, 2019
Convenient ,but needs more updates and deals different strains overall good place to shop
R........9
June 14, 2019
Process was super easy and the staff are very knowledgeable and friendly. Definitely returning soon and highly recommend.
4........w
April 22, 2019
My consult with pharmacist Esther was thorough, unrushed and very helpful. The tinctures and topical she recommended for my joint pain and sleep issues have been excellent. This was my first time since getting my medical marijuana card, and her patience answering all my questions was very much appreciated. My second time there, I didn't have an appointment for a consultation and they were booked solid, so I had to rely on the 'patient advocates' who work the floor. Less knowledgeable, but very friendly. Was frustrating they were out of my night-dose tincture, but the syringe concentrate she recommended has turned out to by my favorite formulation thus far. I did find it odd that there is a tip jar at the cashier counter. Like having a tip jar at the local pharmacy...just odd!
K........m
April 16, 2019
The parking lot is small and fills up quicky with one handicap spot the furthest from the door. The staff is not helpful or personable or accommodating for those with a handicap like myself. You must know beforehand what you want or search their inventory on several ipads fixed on an island product display, but there is no paper to write down your order.. Then you wait in line to get to the small counter to place your order to a cashier. While you wait a long queue forms behind you so you are pressured to keep the interaction between you and the clerk to a minimum. I prefer the more pleasant experiences I’ve had at the other local dispensaries over this one.
C........X
April 13, 2019
It’s a really nice location , super friendly and I felt welcomed as soon as I walked in , everyone who worked there did a great job of helping me pick out what I was looking for . I would totally recommend this store to another person looking a dispensary.
D........e
March 6, 2019
The staff is very nice and helpful
G........u
March 2, 2019
Stay clear of this place. I purchased a few strains from them last month, When I tried to return a faulty cartridge that I just opened, I was told it was past their 2 week return policy. WTF?
I........1
February 13, 2019
plenty of parking, great location, fast registration, an actual lobby i.e area pics of canabis plants, accessories, cool down to earth atmosphere
D........7
January 30, 2019
Went on opening day. They were very nice and helpful. Brian waited on me and he was very through and helped me make a decision on what to buy. The store is very bright and looks nice. There is a comfortable waiting area and a sign in window. Everyone was very nice and happy to be there. They seem to have some good deals and tons of products. I work right around the corner, so I plan to be back when I need refills.
j........i
January 30, 2019
Great prices good product great service
D........C
January 25, 2019
First time to the shop. Advice for future go-ers is to visit before rush hour traffic starts. Easy entry, just flash your mmj card and the hashy gates of weed heaven open up. So pleased to have a smooth seamless ID verification/registration that was also very quick. Brandon was a great salesman who doesn’t hover around you and will make great small talk with you. This is a pretentious-free shop with friendly staff and good products. I bought 1g of Tahoe OG batter, a quarter oz of two different dry leaf strains, and a dab pen ($217 total). If you’re wondering what the limit to purchase is, it’s $1000/day. Looking forward to another visit. Parking lot ATM
E........4
January 20, 2019
Amazing staff! So nice & helpful :) I highly recommend.
T........1
December 15, 2018
Very easy, never a wait. Largest selection I’ve seen. Everyone is pleasant. Highly recommended.