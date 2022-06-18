My consult with pharmacist Esther was thorough, unrushed and very helpful. The tinctures and topical she recommended for my joint pain and sleep issues have been excellent. This was my first time since getting my medical marijuana card, and her patience answering all my questions was very much appreciated. My second time there, I didn't have an appointment for a consultation and they were booked solid, so I had to rely on the 'patient advocates' who work the floor. Less knowledgeable, but very friendly. Was frustrating they were out of my night-dose tincture, but the syringe concentrate she recommended has turned out to by my favorite formulation thus far. I did find it odd that there is a tip jar at the cashier counter. Like having a tip jar at the local pharmacy...just odd!