I have been a loyal customer for many years. I placed an on line order and received my "ready to pick up" confirmation. When I arrived, I was told my order was sold out-but there are Lager sizes available- Way more expensive. This is the third time this has happened. I am not the only patient this has happened to. This Bait And Switch. The security guard is smug. Just because someone carries a gun doesn't mean they are a cop or have the right or reason to be unwelcoming or arrogant.