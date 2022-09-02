I am an older adult (55+), and relatively inexperienced at Medical Marijuana which I mainly use for sever chronic, intractable pain. Cure in Phoenixville is an excellent dispensary. Remember we are not just looking for medicine but for healing, and that doesn't begin when you put the product in your mouth, but when you walk in the Door at Cure in Phoenixville. All the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and willing to assist you with their time and experience.If you're an older adult and feel weird about initiating this, or you feel you just don't know enough and need assistance,m then go to Cure at Phoenixville for some medicine and healing. You will find your experience not only helpful but pleasant.