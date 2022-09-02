You are greeted by a security guard with an attitude. He isn’t very friendly and demands your medical card and second form of ID. Cure used to be my go-to dispensary. Since switching to Sunnyside, service is very slow. You now have many choices in the area, Restore, Beyond Hello, Apothecarium, Terravide. They don’t require surrendering your personal information to security prior to entry.
Staff are wonderful, willing to help, patient, kind. The business charges extra surcharges for any non-cash transaction, extra $3. Feels very much like a doctor’s office, there is a protocol to follow. Would recommend visiting.
I have been a loyal customer for many years. I placed an on line order and received my "ready to pick up" confirmation. When I arrived, I was told my order was sold out-but there are Lager sizes available- Way more expensive. This is the third time this has happened. I am not the only patient this has happened to. This Bait And Switch. The security guard is smug. Just because someone carries a gun doesn't mean they are a cop or have the right or reason to be unwelcoming or arrogant.
I’m a new user to medical cannabis and had no idea where to start. They sat with me for almost 45 minutes, helped me pick out what I needed. They are all so kind and informative and never once made me feel like my questions were a bother. Customer service is A+. I’ve been back 3 times now and will always use this dispensary.
The main reason I keep coming back here is because the staff is so unbelievably friendly. There are about 5 other dispensaries that I could very easily go to, but none of them have employees that are half as kind like the ones at Cure Penn.
I am A daily customer and will continue to be a long term customer here. The staff is ELITE. Super friendly and Super knowledgeable. I’ve even had issues with products and they always helped. 2 years I will continue to go to what I call the friendliest dispensary in the area.
I am an older adult (55+), and relatively inexperienced at Medical Marijuana which I mainly use for sever chronic, intractable pain. Cure in Phoenixville is an excellent dispensary. Remember we are not just looking for medicine but for healing, and that doesn't begin when you put the product in your mouth, but when you walk in the Door at Cure in Phoenixville. All the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and willing to assist you with their time and experience.If you're an older adult and feel weird about initiating this, or you feel you just don't know enough and need assistance,m then go to Cure at Phoenixville for some medicine and healing. You will find your experience not only helpful but pleasant.
First visit to any dispensary anywhere was to here on NY Eve and they were SLAMMED! Even still, everybody working there was professional, friendly, and efficient; they anticipated questions and supplied ample information on strains, laws, and usage. I was still out the door in a reasonable time. I’m glad that the dispensary closest to me is this one!
Not at all impressed on any level from initial interface, to security, to privacy, to general knowledge of staff. In fact, zero idea why this place has 5 stars when you can find such amazing Teams elsewhere that have a personalized approach and engaging atmosphere. All levels of staff were not especially helpful, and definitely did not care if I returned or not.
Cure was my first dispensary to go to and I'm glad I did. They were very polite and knowledgeable and explained everything to me. I was overwhelmed with choices so they informed me of what would work the best for me. I would recommend Cure to anyone.
