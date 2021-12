I’ve been to this location 51 times and spent over $12k at this location. The loyalty rewards are meek to say the least. Parking is rough if you are driving. They are so slow at this location. They say it’s because of rush times but I’ve tried all days and times and it’s just pretty much this way all the time. You need to block 30-60 mins out get through it and be prepared for your pre-ordered product to run out. I complained once, which I don’t normally do and I just got a crap answer that it’s just a rush. Since I have 51 visits I can honestly say this looks like a staffing model issue. Lastly you have to go through a two step process to get your order. Waiting in one location then going across the street to the other to finalize the transaction. So if you are a busy person this isn’t the place for you!