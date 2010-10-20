OceanRiverColo on May 6, 2019

One of the only two shops in Bailey. The people that work there are always extremely friendly, and down to just chat it up. Not the cheapest place, but not the most expensive place either. Quality is always pretty good. Usually have good deal on some outdoor flower, but majority not outdoor. Have great selection of some really yummy edibles. Wide selection of cartridges, brands, flavors, strains, mg,. Every kind of concentrate to oil syringes. Only the places I seem to be able to find old school hash and Lebanese hash, etc