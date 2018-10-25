Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great location, Easy parking, No wait, Spectacular product and a great staff.
Kethry
on November 3, 2019
This is my go-to cannabis dispensary in Jacksonville. Every single employee here is sweet, knowledgeable, helpful, and just wonderful. I love coming here, and since I mainly vape, I love the variety of product they have. Looking forward to the new rebranding and expansion of the company to Parallel!
Star2013
on November 2, 2019
Employees were incredibly helpful when finding products. Their customer service is beyond what you'd expect from a dispensary. Products are amazing quality and consistent. Everyone's first stop should be at Surterra.
Awesomeblossom1
on October 20, 2019
I love everything about this dispensary! The staff are super knowledgeable and the products are superior quality! My favorite product is the Zen pure reserve oil and the Black Jack cartridge.
Klint
on July 11, 2019
My favorite dispensary in Jacksonville (Park St).
Best customer service in town and the most helpful. I feel better each time I go there. Positive atmosphere, great products (I like the Zen and Surfin-in-a-Hurricane), and they even have stuff for your pets.
Rewards program and delivery are icing on the cake.