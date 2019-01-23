kdbarker on August 9, 2019

I’ve been to Surterra several times now in Orange Park and the customer service and quality of the products has always been wonderful and consistent. Today I had my first delivery experience with them and it went flawlessly and Patty was so friendly and she came in the time frame discussed. She even had dog treats for my black lab. Even better the delivery was free if I ordered it and had it delivered the next day. I will definitely do that again.