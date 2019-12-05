Mojotokin on March 20, 2020

Knowing I was going to be in the area later in the day, I called first and to see if I could put in an order. I got an immediate pickup, found out what was in stock and placed a small order of ground flower to try. Took maybe 5 minutes total. It's been pretty crazy around here so inventory was definitely low (and has been everywhere) with crazy wait times. A few hours later I went to pick up my order and walked right up to the counter with no wait at all and was helped by Charles who could not have been sweeter or more helpful. Extremely nice, large and clean store. Would like to try more flower and concentrate products so I can make that 4-star quality review into 5 stars. My ground flower was good but not a 5 star (more of 4.5), sorry (Tillamook Strawberry 15%THC). Would definitely recommend this location and 10 stars to Charles!! Cheers!