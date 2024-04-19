SWC Prescott (Med)
About this dispensary

SWC Prescott (Med)

SWC Prescott is a State Licensed Medical Marijuana Dispensary. We are a full service alternative health and wellness facility that provides medicinal cannabis and natural homeopathic remedies in a caring, safe and supportive environment. Our goal is customer satisfaction. We are conveniently located near downtown Prescott. We offer high quality products at an affordable price. Check out our patient rewards program and other discounts.

Leafly member since 2013

Followers: 1266
123 E Merritt St , Prescott, AZ
License 000000074DCGW00540313
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
11pm - 6pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

867 Reviews of SWC Prescott (Med)

4.4
Quality
4.6
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
