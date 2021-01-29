After moving here from an already established recreational state….it has been total hell finding good quality dispensaries!! Until I finally found SWC…I’m not even playing around…other dispos out here are shit and have shit inventory. I went to SWC for the first time a couple days ago…and I am so so so pleased!! Customer service from the security/front desk and budtender Todd, was phenomenal. The inventory was great, plenty of choices and some of my personal favorites were in stock! Thank you for letting us sit inside to wait, thank you for letting us choose our own medical safety, and thank you for the HOOK UPS! Everything about your dispo is absolutely superb!!