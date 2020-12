This upscale, boutique-style dispensary is not just about appearance. They have some of the best bud in the state of Maine! Products are all organic too which I think is super important. The staff is not only friendly & energetic but super helpful and knowledgeable l! The positive vibes in this place and the high quality of their bud as well as store merch are sure to keep me coming back. Overall an amazing experience. Check them out, you won’t be sorry!