370 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 112
Show All 78
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$127
Deals
DAILY DEALS
MONDAY HAPPY HOUR SERIES 3-7pm Get 15% off select items TASTY TUESDAYS 15% Off All Edibles WEED WEDNESDAYS 15% off select 1/8ths TOPICAL THURSDAYS 15% off Topicals & Tinctures
DAILY DEALS
MONDAY HAPPY HOUR SERIES 3-7pm Get 15% off select items TASTY TUESDAYS 15% Off All Edibles WEED WEDNESDAYS 15% off select 1/8ths TOPICAL THURSDAYS 15% off Topicals & Tinctures
All Products
Napili Pink by Pure Beauty
from Pure Beauty
19.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Napili Pink
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
A Golden State - Woods - 3.5g
from A Golden State
26.19%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$70⅛ ounce
$70⅛ ounce
Connect 403 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
21.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Connect 403
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Loboloco by Pure Beauty
from Pure Beauty
24.8%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Loboloco
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Charge 508 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
23.22%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Charge 508
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Orange Apricot by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
39.46%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Orange Apricot
Strain
$323 grams
$323 grams
Kush Cake by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
31.51%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Kush Cake
Strain
$11 gram
$11 gram
Goranimals by Good Flower
from Good Flower
18.02%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Goranimals
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Charge 515 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
29.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Charge 515
Strain
$211 gram
$211 gram
A Golden State - Night Sky - 3.5g
from A Golden State
26.71%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Golden State Banana
Strain
$70⅛ ounce
$70⅛ ounce
Calm 109 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
21.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Calm 109
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana by THC Design
from THC Design
23.46%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$43⅛ ounce
$43⅛ ounce
Marathon OG by The Cure Company
from The Cure Company
26.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Marathon OG
Strain
$63⅛ ounce
$63⅛ ounce
Trinidad OG by Madrone
from Madrone
23.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Trinidad OG
Strain
$41⅛ ounce
$41⅛ ounce
OG Kush by Marley Natural
from Marley Natural
26.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$46⅛ ounce
$46⅛ ounce
Charge 514 by Canndescent
from Canndescent
26.29%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Charge 514
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Blue Dream by Lowell
from Lowell
18%
THC
3.95%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Tangerine OG by Good Flower
from Good Flower
17.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tangerine OG
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Black Triangle OG by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
30.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Black Triangle
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
501st OG by Claybourne Co
from Claybourne Co.
26.05%
THC
0.04%
CBD
501st OG
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$48⅛ ounce
Titan OG by Northern Emeralds
from Northern Emeralds
29%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Titan OG
Strain
$211 gram
$211 gram
$64⅛ ounce
King Louie by The Cure Company
from The Cure Company
22.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
King Louie
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Trinity Star by Marley Natural
from Marley Natural
24.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Trinity
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Platinum Girl Scout Cookies by Legacy Strains
from Legacy Strains
24.28%
THC
0.04%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
Master Kush by Legacy Strains
from Legacy Strains
24.24%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
32.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$323 grams
$323 grams
The Viper by Madrone
from Madrone
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
Purple Gorilla by Lowell
from Lowell
19%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Purple Gorilla
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Legacy Strains by Legacy Strains
from Legacy Strains
24.54%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Legacy Strains
Strain
$52⅛ ounce
$52⅛ ounce
3x Sour by Claybourne Co.
from Claybourne Co.
29.74%
THC
0.06%
CBD
3x Sour
Strain
$161 gram
$161 gram
$48⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel by Legacy Strains
from Legacy Strains
24.85%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
Bloom Farms - Hades OG - 3.5g
from BLOOM FARMS
___
THC
___
CBD
$51⅛ ounce
$51⅛ ounce
Bloom - Skywalker - Syringe - 0.8g
from BLOOM
___
THC
___
CBD
$510.8 gram
$510.8 gram
Durban Poison Live Resin by F/ELD
from F/ELD
66.9%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$371 gram
$371 gram
Papa & Barkley - THC Rich 1:3 Tincture - 15ml
from Papa & Barkley
___
THC
___
CBD
$46342.6 mg
$46342.6 mg
Gorilla Glue Live Resin by F/ELD
from F/ELD
59.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$371 gram
$371 gram
Papa & Barkley - CBD Rich 30:1 Releaf Tincture - 30ml
from Papa & Barkley
___
THC
___
CBD
$10332.54 mg
$10332.54 mg
Cosmic View - Slumber 1:4 THC - 30mL
from Cosmic View
___
THC
___
CBD
$74319.2 mg
$74319.2 mg
Bloom - Blue Dream - Syringe - 0.8g
from BLOOM
___
THC
___
CBD
$510.8 gram
$510.8 gram
Docs OG Live Resin by F/ELD
from F/ELD
___
THC
___
CBD
$371 gram
$371 gram
12345 ... 10