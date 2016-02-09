szartman3
Very very friendly service, went here on my 21st birthday, they answered all my questions thoroughly, not a huge selection i felt like but good quality.
4.3
10 reviews
Overall I'm very happy with their selection, and the deals they have as well. The only qualm is the low quantity of some of their prerolls. I usually never get the same thing twice, which sometimes is exactly what I need. That being said trying new things hasn't led me wrong yet...
They have a wide selection of products and always service with a smile. They always take great care of me 🙂
I'm not a fan.
Great people great vibe but not a great "medical" store didnt have any consultants in and, that makes things quite difficult for medical patients. Why wait for a day that a consultant is in, when people can go somewhere that takes care of their medical patient's better and more effectively dissapointed so far
Love the knowledge of the employees and their suggestions! Closer to home than Tacoma.
Love this shop! Highlight of my month popping in for Wildflower CBD products, pre-rolls and Vape carts. Excellent selection and I love my military discount!
Great strains at a great price. You can't beat that. I bought an ounce of beautiful Super Lemon Haze there. LOOK OUT for the dude who works there that must smoke half of there product. I don't want to eat anyone out. He has an interesting voice. Other than that love you guys.
Tucked in with a gas station and convenience store, Sweet Jane's is a friendly, helpful store. Great selection, nice staff and great prices. My go-to store.
Staff is always friendly and knowledgeable, product never disappoints. In my top 3.