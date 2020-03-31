616 products
Fresh Friday Sales.
We participate every month with the city of Aberdeen for their First Friday downtown sales. We might be on the highway but we're there in spirit. Come in on the FIRST and THIRD FRIDAY of every month for deep discounts on your favorite items.
FIRST and THIRD FRIDAYS
All Products
ART- Gooberry 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
18.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Goo Berry
Strain
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Peacemaker by Cedar Creek Cannabis
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
5.51%
THC
8.5%
CBD
Peacemaker
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Sasquatch
from Sasquatch
24.14%
THC
___
CBD
$1551 oz
In-store only
Blueberry Trainwreck by Sasquatch
from Sasquatch
20.03%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blueberry Trainwreck
Strain
$43¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
MoonDrops - Sour Tsunami 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
0.68%
THC
12.19%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$13⅛ oz
In-store only
HB- Ottogo 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
11.19%
THC
11.7%
CBD
Ottogo
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
FTS- Miami Heat 1g
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Miami Heat
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
SS - Lodi Dodi 1g
from Unknown Brand
23.93%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Rainier Sour Diesel by Sasquatch
from Sasquatch
18.95%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainier Sour Diesel
Strain
$1551 oz
In-store only
FG- Orange Cake 28g
from Unknown Brand
22.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cake
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
SnowCrest - Marmalade 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
10.38%
THC
5.69%
CBD
Marmalade
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
SS- Lodi Dodi 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
23.93%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Cedar Creek - Harle Tsu 1g
from Unknown Brand
0.89%
THC
18%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Larry Og by Celestial Buds
from Celestial Buds
19.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$26⅛ oz
In-store only
FTS- Loud Berry 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
24.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Loud Berry
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
SS- Klingon 1g
from Unknown Brand
21.15%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Klingon
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Green Crack by Celestial Buds
from Celestial Buds
14.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$26⅛ oz
In-store only
labyrinth by Celestial Buds
from Celestial Buds
17%
THC
0.08%
CBD
labyrinth
Strain
$26⅛ oz
In-store only
FG- Og Cookies 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
25.97%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Cookies
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Boggy - Death Star 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
20.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
FG- Og Cookies 7g
from Unknown Brand
25.97%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Cookies
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
SS- Gorilla Glue 1g
from Unknown Brand
21.53%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
FG- Cotton Candy 28g
from Unknown Brand
23.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Cotton Candy Kush
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
FTS- Miami Heat 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Miami Heat
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Squatch - Blue Dream 7g
from Unknown Brand
25.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$43¼ oz
In-store only
Squatch - Blue Dream 28g
from Unknown Brand
23.08%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$1551 oz
In-store only
FG- Tiramisu 28g
from Unknown Brand
23.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Tiramisu
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
Boggy - Purple Punch 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
24.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
FG- GG#4 7g
from Unknown Brand
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
FG- GG#4 28g
from Unknown Brand
24.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Gg#4
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
FG- Og Cookies 28g
from Unknown Brand
25.97%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Cookies
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
FG- Tahoe Cookies 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
24.55%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
FG- Tahoe Cookies 7g
from Unknown Brand
24.55%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
FG- Tahoe Cookies 28g
from Unknown Brand
24.55%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
Boggy - Pineapple Express 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
23.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
SS- Narnia 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
21.56%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Phat- MAC 3.5g Platinum
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
0.29%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Phat - Papaya Cake 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
28.64%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Papaya Cake
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Art - Slurricane 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
29.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
OP - AK47 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
