WarlordKimmi098 on June 1, 2017

Staff is always nice and tries to be as informative as possible, that's not where the problem lies. Or perhaps it is because they don't know, or haven't tried what a good product actually is!? Could it be ignorance? BUT regardless, this is not the first time the product has disappointed me to such an extreme at this location to where I've decided to write a short novel on my experience. The Tailgaters Cone which is supposed to be equivalent to the Cavi-cone, was unsatisfactory to say the very least. It was incredibly dark, black even. Not sticky, no crystals, hardly a smell, stems for days, so dry and flakey. Not worth $ and it's definitely worth the extra money for a better product! I was told that the Tailgaters cone was the same as the Cavi-cone, but cheaper. Cheaper in more ways then one, and I found out why! The first time I got crappy product, benefit of the doubt... Next time, maybe I was unlucky. But third time in a row and its gets old. I've been to other places with less product and still have a better result. Not to disrespect, but most things recommended haven't been great. When I pick my own, by looking at it, and the label I have more luck. Also something I overlooked because I'm sure it happens... I rated the atmosphere low because as I was pulling my ID from my wallet in front of at least three people... "Could I see your ID please?" No...I'm just trying to hand it to you. Little annoying. Was my wallet not out? Was I not grabbing something? Just money right? I feel like I need to walk around with my ID and any receipts just UP and out in front of my face so that's all you see. Proof. Please, at least wait till I'm looking at the product or walking towards it, not just through the door. Not even a chance. A hello would have been great as a first thing. Maybe next time! If there is one 😔