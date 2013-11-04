HardcornENT on February 28, 2018

First off, almost all of the weed was brown and over priced, but that's not what got me. What got me was the staff suggested I try their top shelf product and he'd discount it and give me the sale price. I agreed. He then proceeded to weigh up the pot on the counter behind the counter with his back towards me. He then proceeded to print a label and send me on my way. I got home and opened the tube to find completely different product! Brown old moldy pot! Also, the sticker on the tube read differently than what I purchased as well. I was sold numbers 19.4 THC and 0.08 CBD, got home, label read 12.3 THC 0 CBD and missing the harvest date. Bait and switch! Horrible place to go!