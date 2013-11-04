Spekc
Budtenders are great
4.4
10 reviews
good stuff
The best place to find medicinal cannabis and awsome theme and stickers love it
First off, almost all of the weed was brown and over priced, but that's not what got me. What got me was the staff suggested I try their top shelf product and he'd discount it and give me the sale price. I agreed. He then proceeded to weigh up the pot on the counter behind the counter with his back towards me. He then proceeded to print a label and send me on my way. I got home and opened the tube to find completely different product! Brown old moldy pot! Also, the sticker on the tube read differently than what I purchased as well. I was sold numbers 19.4 THC and 0.08 CBD, got home, label read 12.3 THC 0 CBD and missing the harvest date. Bait and switch! Horrible place to go!
Very impressed. Great selection, amazing service,easy to read menu. I might just have found another one of my places .
They carry tons of great strains in all price ranges, great location, and very knowledgeable staff. Would recommend.
Seriously one of the best places to pick up any top shelf, even there mid range looks like most shops around here’s top shelf.... at first I was a little skeptical on spending the money but shit after I smoked the snow leopard I purchased from here I realized it was well worth it! Anyways they had awesome pricing on everything else. Even a good oil selection. Highly recommend to anyone to check this place out, super friendly and knowledgeable budtenders and had a great all time experience.
Wow, would you look at this prices! There is much better deals from several different chains nearby. You guys used to have good deals at one of your other locations, but this is just bad especially with Croptober just ending.
A little confused by your assumptions, We have plenty of competetive deals and only one location. If your talking about our top shelf i garuntee you nobody will have cheaper from the same top shelf farms we go through, due to the fact that we have a MSRP agreement with these companys.
One of the few places in my area that carries full grams of oil and still carries affordable brands!
Don't spend your money here. There are many other shops in the area that you could patronize instead.
Were sorry you feel this way, our prices are competitive and fair. While our top shelf may be spendy we have a msrp agreement with our high end flower company and have affordable flower as well. Hope you find what your looking for.