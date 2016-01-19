Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Sweet relief is the best. Love the products and staff!!!
MunchShrinks
on November 20, 2019
It's great. within walking distance from my home. offer daily deals and veterans discounts. just moved to town and already my favorite dispensary.
Lahgan
on November 17, 2019
Amazing staff and great product!
tgrace23
on November 16, 2019
Love this place. Service is excellent!!
Tim
damnitdebi
on November 13, 2019
The staff or is makes me feel very welcome and at home
Patt355
on October 29, 2019
I liked the friendly environment an the great customer service
Mixfruit
on October 15, 2019
i loved the visit here ! great atmosphere and products!
drewdub20
on October 12, 2019
great place! . knowledgeable staff that are chill and fun to talk with. indefinitely recommend!
ilikedabs1708
on October 10, 2019
I love the service every time i go in there.
Samra
on October 3, 2019
Hunter, Zane and Christian are very bright faces to walk into after a long day! I show up close to closing time but they literally stop anything they are doing to help guide me to exactly what I need. Always super friendly and welcoming!! Never let me down on the products they suggest!! I leave with a smile on me face and the best goodies for my needs! Thanks Sweet Relief for your amazing staff and endless amounts of products !!!