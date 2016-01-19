Samra on October 3, 2019

Hunter, Zane and Christian are very bright faces to walk into after a long day! I show up close to closing time but they literally stop anything they are doing to help guide me to exactly what I need. Always super friendly and welcoming!! Never let me down on the products they suggest!! I leave with a smile on me face and the best goodies for my needs! Thanks Sweet Relief for your amazing staff and endless amounts of products !!!