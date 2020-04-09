268 products
White 99
from Cloud Cover CaNNABIS
24.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
cinderella 99 x the white
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Sirius Black
from Black Crow Grow
20.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Sirius Black
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Sour Tangie
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
Tripple Crown OG
from Redbarn Farms
23.64%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG Cross
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Golden Glue
from Greenworks Farms
23.97%
THC
0.07%
CBD
unknown
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Blue Lemon Thai #1
from WILD FLOWER FARMS
25.79%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Thai x Toxic Blue
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Banana Punch A-Buds
from Pacific Frost Farms
29.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Banana OG x Purple Punch
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
SFV OG
from Nebadon Farms
23.5%
THC
0.36%
CBD
afgani x og kush
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Bruce Banner 1
from Wildflower
20.36%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Vanilla Frosting
from Wildflower
20.95%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Starkiller OG
from shango
26.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Squirt
from Wildflower
18.43%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Squirt
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Duct Tape
from Sticky Farms
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$25.2⅛ ounce
$50.4¼ ounce
$100.8½ ounce
$189.61 ounce
Dawgy Treats
from Hydrus Hydroponics
29%
THC
0.08%
CBD
dawgy treats
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Larry OG
from Cosmic Treehouse
29.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Sour Cyclone
from Meraki Gardens
7.55%
THC
16.2%
CBD
$3.61 gram
$3.61 gram
Lemon Ozium
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
26.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Ozium
Strain
$10.81 gram
$10.81 gram
$32.4⅛ ounce
$64.8¼ ounce
$129.6½ ounce
$247.21 ounce
Modified Bananas
from Shango
33.73%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Modifed Bananas
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$36⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2641 ounce
Ice Cream Man
from Cosmic Treehouse
26%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Ice Cream Man
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Banana MAC
from Cosmic Treehouse
25%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Banana MAC
Strain
$9.61 G
$9.61 G
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Bleugenius (High CBD)
from Eugenius
0.68%
THC
15.31%
CBD
Bleugenius
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$18⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$72½ ounce
$1441 ounce
Metalhead
from Sticky Farms
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Metalhead
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
SFV OG X Triangle Kush
from Cosmic Treehouse
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG x Triangle Kush
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$28.8⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$115.2½ ounce
$230.41 ounce
Stella Blue(CBD)
from East Fork Cultivars
5.15%
THC
10.8%
CBD
Stella Blue
Strain
$7.21 gram
$7.21 gram
$21.6⅛ ounce
$43.2¼ ounce
$86.4½ ounce
$172.81 ounce
Karma Originals - Necromancer Moon Dust
from Karma Originals
35.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Necromancer
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Siskiyou Sungrown - 1:1 RSO 1ml
from Siskiyou Sungrown
331.2mg
THC
332.3mg
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
Oregrown - Now n' Later 1G Caviar
from Oregrown
71.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$31.21 gram
$31.21 gram
Oregrown - Brewers OG 1G Caviar
from Oregrown
76.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$31.21 gram
$31.21 gram
Luminous Botanicals - Sky High THC Blend 0.5floz Cannabis Tincture
from Luminous Botanicals
337.5mg
THC
37.5mg
CBD
$481 gram
$481 gram
White Label Extracts - White 99 Diamonds
from White Label Extracts
85.55%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
Hush - L.A Cheese 1g Snap n Pull
from HUSH
59.7%
THC
0.66%
CBD
la cheese
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
White Label Extracts - Fruit n Fuel 1G Honeycomb
from White Label Extracts
76.71%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$241 gram
$241 gram
HUSH - Cinex Grape Dawg 1g Snap n Pull
from HUSH
63.3%
THC
1.69%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
HUSH -Contact WiFi Pull and Snap
from HUSH
62.5%
THC
1%
CBD
Hush - Dolato Si Do 1.25g Sugar Sauce
from HUSH
60.6%
THC
16.2%
CBD
Dolato Si Do
Strain
$15.61 gram
$15.61 gram
Hush - Cheesecake 1.25G Live Resin Puck
from HUSH
68.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.61 gram
$15.61 gram
Hush - Blue Blood 1g Snap n Pull
from HUSH
58.9%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Hush - Chocolate Hashberry 1g Diamonds
from HUSH
67.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Mana - Dr.Who 1g Sugar Sauce
from Mana Extracts
74.07%
THC
___
CBD
$27.61 gram
$27.61 gram
Mana - Cake Breath Cookies - 1g Sugar Wax
from Mana Extracts
68.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Breath Cookies
Strain
$27.61 gram
$27.61 gram
