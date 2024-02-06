Sweetgrass Botanicals is a boutique craft cannabis dispensary and manufacturer in Lee, MA. We are conveniently located on Route 20 at the Lee/Lenox town line, minutes from both Route 7 and I-90/Mass Pike. Our unique location in a rejuvenated lakeside lodge from the 1870s sells a carefully-curated selection of fine cannabis products for all budgets. Our site houses a custom-built solventless extraction lab, producing cannabis resin 100% free from chemical adulterants, used to power our in-house lines of hash/concentrates, edibles and therapeutics. We also feature a large "Mercantile" selling a wide range of cannabis-related accessories from artisanal glassware, functional glass art, apparel, homewares and more! We are committed to down-to-earth, knowledgable and personalized service to nurture genuine and trusted relationships and uncover what works best for you. Shop online or drop in and visit us today!