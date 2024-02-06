Sweetgrass Botanicals
Sweetgrass Botanicals
dispensary
Recreational

Sweetgrass Botanicals

LeeMassachusetts
316.8 miles away
168 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Topicals

Other

About this dispensary

Sweetgrass Botanicals

Sweetgrass Botanicals is a boutique craft cannabis dispensary and manufacturer in Lee, MA. We are conveniently located on Route 20 at the Lee/Lenox town line, minutes from both Route 7 and I-90/Mass Pike. Our unique location in a rejuvenated lakeside lodge from the 1870s sells a carefully-curated selection of fine cannabis products for all budgets. Our site houses a custom-built solventless extraction lab, producing cannabis resin 100% free from chemical adulterants, used to power our in-house lines of hash/concentrates, edibles and therapeutics. We also feature a large "Mercantile" selling a wide range of cannabis-related accessories from artisanal glassware, functional glass art, apparel, homewares and more! We are committed to down-to-earth, knowledgable and personalized service to nurture genuine and trusted relationships and uncover what works best for you. Shop online or drop in and visit us today!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
635 Laurel St, Lee, MA
License MR284185
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalAsian ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 7pm
tuesday
9am - 7pm
wednesday
9am - 7pm
thursday
9am - 7pm
friday
9am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm

