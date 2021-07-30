Heartland Medical Marijuana Dispensary was opened in January 2019 by Oklahoma native, Lindsay Cordell. We are a small business that is here to help as many cannabis patients as possible. From finding an approved doctor recommendation to customizing your treatment, we are here to serve. We offer all quality THC products for an affordable price. We also offer cannabis education and assist patients with licenses and understanding the current medical cannabis laws in place. Whatever the question may be, please feel free to give us a call. We are excited about this health care movement and will help you however we can! When you come to Heartland Dispensary we make you feel at home and have knowledgeable budtenders on hand to answer any medical cannabis questions you may have. Our product list is growing daily, whether you're looking for flower, edibles, concentrates or devices to use those in- we have it! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram for more deals and a look inside our dispensary! We are conveniently located in Del City, Oklahoma, with easy access to I-40 and Sunnylane. We offer clients a fully stocked dispensary location which has been great for smaller towns like Midwest City, Choctaw ,Harrah, Shawnee and is just minutes outside Oklahoma City.