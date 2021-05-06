77 Reviews of SweetGrass - Del City
g........n
May 6, 2021
Now this place sucks!! Bud tenders don't even know what their advertised prices are, was ripped off $10! So many other places to try! Since Lindsey no longer owns or runs the place it ain't worth a crap! Taking my business elsewhere!
W........a
May 4, 2021
Not the same since lindsay left . . so far the sale day are not as good. iam still give them a chance
K........k
April 5, 2021
❤Heartland is my favorite and Primary dispensary. Lindsay and the staff are great and helpful and very knowledgeable. They always have very good quality products. Even the $40 an oz shake is incredible and it's about all I use. They have great deals, fun prizes and rewards points. Thanks for all you do!
s........2
September 6, 2020
360° service! A1 cannabis & stay ready for their coupon savings!!
C........8
September 1, 2020
I love the Indica flower...
L........t
July 3, 2020
I ♡ the staff and good prices! Lindsey is super friendly 😁
C........r
February 5, 2020
This dispensary is conveniently located and they have a great selection of products whichever way you chose to medicate. They always have a decent selection of flower too. The ladies that work here are so caring and respectful, in answering any questions you might have. They are always doing great deals too. I’ll be a repeat customer for a long time.
T........s
February 2, 2020
I always feel like a valued customer here and feel comfortable asking questions.
j........0
January 27, 2020
love this place. great deals!
M........g
January 18, 2020
One of my favorite dispensaries to go to. Always have good weed at great prices.👍👍👍👍
G........5
January 14, 2020
My favorite place!!!
H........r
January 6, 2020
Always great deals and plenty to choose from!
K........9
January 4, 2020
everyone is so nice and makes u feel welcomed. the bud is great for the prices
D........n
December 13, 2019
The location is very convenient for me.
T........7
November 20, 2019
Was my first time purchasing with my card! The staff was very friendly, helpful, and wanted to make sure that I was getting something that could potentially help me! Snagged the $100otd mix and match oz. Very happy with the Lemonhead OG
G........2
October 23, 2019
Great location super convenient amazing prices
H........r
September 20, 2019
They have the best selection of any dispensary I've visited. Great customer service, prices and quality. Never purchased anything that I didn't like.
Q........a
September 15, 2019
Great service and selection. I definitely recommend.
M........3
September 14, 2019
These ladies are absolutely amazing! Very helpful and informative! Also patient and will explain everything to you ! My favorite and go to place!!
O........7
August 31, 2019
3 times as many growers as dispensaries in the state and you can't find a quality bud. Terrible stock.
O........1
August 21, 2019
Definitely one of my main go to spots.Some of the best prices in the city,best products,best service.My budtender was exceptionally knowledgeable about brands and edibles...good selection of concentrates also....doesnt hurt that the ladies are very ez on the eyes!
b........5
August 17, 2019
Not the best location but the inside and people that work there make up for it.
H........n
July 31, 2019
Hands down the best quality and selection of vape carts in OKC at the best price ($50)
J........o
July 10, 2019
I've bought several strains from here and all has been good until I took advantage of the "ounce pounce" deal on their el nino. Haven't found flower with that many seeds since Mexican brick weed. Should have backed off after smelling it, but figured it had been burpped alot and I've never bought flower from them that wasn't good. but reading the reviews, seems like a common thing on their once pounce. still love the $20off a quarter deal.