dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Belgrade, MT
1763.7 miles away
104 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

SwitchBack53 is a cannabis dispensary located between Belgrade and Bozeman Montana one mile east of the Bozeman Airport. Look for the little white building across the railroad tracks with the green cross signs. The physical address is 86 Sundown Creek RD. SwitchBack53 offers a wide variety of cannabis products for the medical and recreational user. Whether you're looking for flower, concentrates, cartridges, infused beverages, edibles or more, SwitchBack53 is your one- stop dispensary. Stop in and see how our budtenders can assist you. The SwitchBack53 team grow their cannabis in the Madison Valley. They are from an agricultural background and nurture every plant. Their goal is to produce a High quality product that's affordable for every customer. Again, SwitchBack53 invites you to visit their dispensary and to get to know their budtenders.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 7
86 Sundown Creek Rd, Belgrade, MT
Send a message
Call 406 333-8925
Visit website
License D-100610
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of SwitchBack53

Show all photos

3 Reviews of SwitchBack53

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere