SwitchBack53
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

SwitchBack53

BelgradeMontana
1763.7 miles away
Loading...

Current dispensary deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

Top Shelf Oz Flower Sale! image
MED & REC
43% off
 
Top Shelf Oz Flower Sale!
Available Mon-Sat until 6/10
Value Oz Flower Sale! image
MED & REC
47% off
 
Value Oz Flower Sale!
Available Mon-Sat until 6/10
Fly In Special image
MED & REC
10% off
 
Fly In Special
Available Mon-Sat
Bundle 12 different 1g strains for 60% OFF! image
MED & REC
12 for $50.00
 
Bundle 12 different 1g strains for 60% OFF!
Available Mon-Sat

Promotions

This dispensary isn’t sharing any promotions right now. Check back later!
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.