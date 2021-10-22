Daily Discounts!

Valid 8/10/2021 - 12/31/2022

Veteran & Senior discounts at 10% and 502 Industry workers 15% off everyday! Monday - Munchie Monday! 15% off Drinks, Tinctures, and Edibles! Tuesday - Two-for Tuesday! 10% off any Two Items Wednesday - Wax Wednesday, 10% off ALL oil & vapes! Thursday - Thank You Thursday! 15% off ALL Flower! Friday - Friday HIGHDAY! 10% off joints Saturday - Smokey Saturday! 10% Off Vapes and Batteries Sunday - Stock up Sunday! 15% Off 14g and 28g Flower and Para.