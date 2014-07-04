I love how cozy it is in this store as soon as you walk in! The budtenders at this store always love to teach you about new products and share what they really like and I think it makes it so much easier to trust honest budtenders like them. I am new to the area and know that this will be my go to store for sure! Thank you t brothers! Also thanks for having a cute dog around the shop too, to keep us entertained while we wait!