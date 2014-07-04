This is my favorite store in Thurston county!! I have tried quite a few shops around here but T bros is by far my favorite. They have great deals great budtenders and an all around great atmosphere! Love coming to t bros would highly recommend
I had the best experience while shopping here, very knowledgeable budtenders! Amazing customer service! Lots of options to choose from whether you’re looking for CBD, Flower, oil or edibles! They have it all! I definitely recommend if you haven’t checked them out you should do so!
I love how cozy it is in this store as soon as you walk in! The budtenders at this store always love to teach you about new products and share what they really like and I think it makes it so much easier to trust honest budtenders like them. I am new to the area and know that this will be my go to store for sure! Thank you t brothers! Also thanks for having a cute dog around the shop too, to keep us entertained while we wait!