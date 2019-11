DanAshFan on November 10, 2017

This was the first dispensary I visited when I first got back into cannabis. It seems to have been shut down for a while but if the staff is the same I would totally stop by again. The budtender I had was a goth girl and she was by a mile the best budtender I have ever met. No only friendly and patient but answered all of my questions with spot on accuracy. Without a doubt the most knowledgable person on cannabis I have ever met. She introduced me to Tora Bora which unlocked my finger joints and saved my music career.