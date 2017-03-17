Promotions

Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

20% OFF all eighths of Flower $40 & up - Top Shelf Wednesday! Valid 10/25/2021 - 12/31/2022 All Customers enjoy 20% off all eighths of flower regularly priced $40 and higher at House of Cannabis locations on Top Shelf Wednesday!! Clearance and items already marked down beyond 20% will not receive this promotion.

20% OFF storewide - Friday Highday! Valid 10/25/2021 - 12/31/2022 All Customers enjoy 20% off almost everything at House of Cannabis on Friday Highday!! Clearance and items already marked down beyond 20% will not receive this promotion.

20% OFF ALL Phat Panda, Dabstract, and Sticky Frog products - Phat Tuesday! Valid 10/25/2021 - 12/31/2022 All Customers enjoy 20% OFF ALL Phat Panda, Dabstract, and Sticky Frog products at House of Cannabis locations on Phat Tuesday!! Clearance and items already marked down beyond 20% will not receive this promotion.

20% OFF all Edibles and Infused Beverages - Munchie Monday! Valid 10/25/2021 - 12/31/2022 All Customers enjoy 20% off ALL edibles and infused beverages at House of Cannabis locations on Monday!! Clearance and items already marked down beyond 20% will not receive this promotion.

20% OFF all Vape Carts - Terpy Thursday! Valid 10/25/2021 - 12/31/2022 All Customers enjoy 20% off ALL vape cartridges at House of Cannabis on Terpy Thursday!! Clearance and items already marked down beyond 20% will not receive this promotion.

20% OFF all Dabbable Concentrates $20 & up - Shatterday! Valid 10/25/2021 - 12/31/2022 All Customers enjoy 20% off all dabbable concentrates regularly priced $20 & higher at House of Cannabis on Shatterday!! Clearance and items already marked down beyond 20% will not receive this promotion.