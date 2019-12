worst service ever wont acknowledge prices on leafly.... its your leafly your prices doesnt make sense fix it or acknowledge it worst expiercne ever. would never recommend

Dispensary said:

We have found that most of the prices/items listed on our menu that are not in the store or have the wrong price point have to do with our inventory for returns as well as sales we rotate through the store, For instance, if we have a sale on oil that is normally $20 and we price it at $15, then next day the price will go back to $20 (sometimes this does not get done first thing). This is something we are working on every day! We are always happy to help find a product comparable to what you are looking for if we don't have it! Thank you, Tacoma House Of Cannabis.