tyfreedom006 on April 20, 2019

I would very much like to say Tangent Farmacy feels like family. They are caring good natured articulate and knowledgeable. They have been the best place in my heart of hearts that i feel welcomed and at home and the only place i visit they are amazing and thats why i will shop nowhere else as long as im in Oregon. P.S. YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST HAPPY 420 SEE YOU ALL THEN...