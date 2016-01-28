Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
awesome customer service! great products. I would really recommend them.
tyfreedom006
on April 20, 2019
I would very much like to say Tangent Farmacy feels like family. They are caring good natured articulate and knowledgeable. They have been the best place in my heart of hearts that i feel welcomed and at home and the only place i visit they are amazing and thats why i will shop nowhere else as long as im in Oregon. P.S. YOU GUYS ARE THE BEST HAPPY 420 SEE YOU ALL THEN...
QUEENDEDA61
on November 3, 2018
Love this place ... very helpful
anjahair
on October 8, 2018
This place is the best, the people here are really friendly and care about customer service and what they sell.
christinehuff
on September 22, 2017
The owners are very knowledgeable, and the customer service is outstanding !!!❤
XxShaunaxX
on September 7, 2017
This is a lovely place. I wish I could scoop 'em up and take them to Sweet Home with me. Lucky for me they're on my way home from work. I've recommended everyone I know to Tangent Farmacy. You
should too👍👍
BigOa
on September 2, 2017
I'm glad I found it. Awesome deals, easy to find and a hidden gem if you're in a hurry! Definitely recommend. The grandma that has the hook up!
gregowens97446
on May 2, 2017
Clean, open & excellent selection. Even better prices and knowledgeable staff! Will DEFINITELY be going back!
missyg
on February 16, 2017
Great Place to have a Dispensary. I will be back. I like the service I receive each time I go. Shri's knowledge is Amazing. Everytime I go she can figure out what would be best for the issue i'm having at that time. What I really like is if she does'nt have it, she will let you know where to find it. sale or no sale. That's Good Business. A Big Thank You!!!
Alisiamarieball
on November 8, 2016
I go here regularly when I need a little break from school and am always so happy with the prices and quality!