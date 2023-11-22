dispensary
Recreational

Taste Delivery

Riverside, CA
2219.5 miles away

About this dispensary

Taste Delivery

A unique space founded on mindfulness and inclusivity, we are more than just 'a local weed shop', we are a community. Offering a wide variety of curated flower, concentrates, edibles and CBD options, our knowledgeable staff are on hand to answer any questions you may have and help you find your perfect experience.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 5
Call 8586337035
License C9-0000114-LIC
Cash acceptedRecreationalDeliveryVeteran owned

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm

3 Reviews of Taste Delivery

2.3
Quality
2.3
Service
2.3
Atmosphere
