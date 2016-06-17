Nanamarie2679 on July 29, 2019

I ordered a gram online for happy hour, thought I'd try it out. I'm happy with doing so. I walk into TBC and the line is ess curving and quite long. Tender checks my ID, I say I have a pickup order and straight to the pickup desk I go, no line for me today and in & out in 5 mins. It's was sooo nice, no complaints from me.