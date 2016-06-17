Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Best Bud Shop with the best bud tenders! Thanks TBC!
ault1977
on September 18, 2019
The 2nd worst weed in town behind acme. Half the trash they sell for 9 a g,is not even theirs so ya can't get rewards on it,plus it DNT count 4 happy hour or early bird.Customers DNT matter here neither does selling decent treeGo to prohibition and pay another dollar for tree 100 times better on God
Nanamarie2679
on July 29, 2019
I ordered a gram online for happy hour, thought I'd try it out. I'm happy with doing so. I walk into TBC and the line is ess curving and quite long. Tender checks my ID, I say I have a pickup order and straight to the pickup desk I go, no line for me today and in & out in 5 mins. It's was sooo nice, no complaints from me.
Hoppier1
on July 22, 2019
Was in Sunday 21st 10, bud tender was awesome and got me setup quickly, super chill spot. A must stop for your favorite buds.
Juryoku
on July 1, 2019
Best deals in Durango.Do yourself a favor and go for the gold. Save time and skip the line (Theres always a line) and place your order online.
This is my go to dispensary.
Thank you.
Rootski241
on June 27, 2019
Friendly staff! Quick and easy online orders!
Sarahnbeeman
on June 20, 2019
I love this place, the people; Lacey and Nick my 2 top sellers, the prices, the product, and its in a great location. Thank you all for making my day easier and more pleasant.
420710Dab
on June 5, 2019
Its chill
Demonictatertot420
on May 26, 2019
Always friendly and helpful. Good bud.
blissfortress
on May 20, 2019
I love the Customer Service, Cannabis flower, and ordering convenience of TBC Durango! This morning I had yet another great experience there when I went to pay and realized a was a little less than a buck short. The Budtender covered the difference for me, rather than having me have him take back one of my purchases. Great experience, great service, fantastic flower choices at killer prices ($5 a gram), thank you!