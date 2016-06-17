Boycepj07
Stayed a week in Telluride, hit most the dispensaries and liked this one the best.....got a great deal on some dank herb....bud tender was cool as hell
Budtenders from other shops could learn a thing or two by visiting here. I’ve come in when there was a full house of 5-6 customers at a time and the guy still is able to greet and get customers what they want in record time. Now on to their flower, which isn’t the best quality in town for sure, but you also aren’t spending 200-300 an Oz here like every other shop in town charges. One can walk out the door with an ounce for a bill. Try out their Durban Poison and Blue Dream for sure. The budtender also said Aloha Limone was a fine choice, which I will have to go back and try out...they do have a nice selection of exquisite strains from different continents...Once again, some of the other strains are very leafy and guarantee they machine trim it, but every other store in town you would be walking out with a half oz or less for the same price as an Oz here. Concentrate is pretty pricy here and definitely can be found for 20/gram at multiple other shops in town.
Pretty small but still really good quality. All the bud was fresh and had a great cure.
Love coming to TBC especially with all the sales they have! Usually lots of variety and they are anything but stuck up in there. Cody T always knows what's fresh and good and is more than happy to help the newbies from what I've seen! Only place I go in town.
Cody T hooked it up, cool dude and great music. Return customer for their atmosphere crumble. Highly recommend.
I love telluride bud co! Always great staff and affordable prices! Knowledgeable tenders have an answer to every question and will always set you up for the buZz your seeking! Stop in!
Great place and especially great help from Tanner
Best prices in telluride. Biggest single bud I’ve ever purchased came from here
Best selection of flower and good prices.
friend came in last night good prerolls and cartridge was bomb