cascri8150 on January 18, 2019

Budtenders from other shops could learn a thing or two by visiting here. I’ve come in when there was a full house of 5-6 customers at a time and the guy still is able to greet and get customers what they want in record time. Now on to their flower, which isn’t the best quality in town for sure, but you also aren’t spending 200-300 an Oz here like every other shop in town charges. One can walk out the door with an ounce for a bill. Try out their Durban Poison and Blue Dream for sure. The budtender also said Aloha Limone was a fine choice, which I will have to go back and try out...they do have a nice selection of exquisite strains from different continents...Once again, some of the other strains are very leafy and guarantee they machine trim it, but every other store in town you would be walking out with a half oz or less for the same price as an Oz here. Concentrate is pretty pricy here and definitely can be found for 20/gram at multiple other shops in town.