PatsTHC on October 12, 2019

I’ve been going to Temescal Wellness weekly since they have opened. They are undoubtedly the best dispensary in this state. Once you add online orders you will take over. Even though you kind of already are with 3 locations. That being said, I’m disappointed that you have made only your highest volume THC strains available in quarter ounce only. So that means in order for someone to get a powerful strain they are forced to by the quarter. For over a year you never did that. I get it for revenue reasons but it’s a slap in the face to all customers especially us loyal ones. Seems a bit unethical as well. I’ve personally spent thousands of dollars at the Hudson Location and will continue to go back but I will be annoyed about this. The fact that I have to spend $95 to buy a powerful strain isn’t right and you’re intentionally doing this. You’re crushing the revenue anyway, no need to get greedy... this is all just starting out and there’s a long way to go. Don’t do irreversible damage now by costing customers to go elsewhere for higher strains at 8th’s. Soon there will be many other dispensaries and you won’t be able to take advantage of customers much longer. Oh, and get the parking thing squared away with already. You’re the only one left in the state with a shuttle service and it’s been over a year. Get going with online orders. Convenience is what will set you apart from other businesses alike. Thanks.