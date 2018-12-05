DAS1979
Don't mind the shuttle at all, drivers are friendly and it really doesnt take that long. Always get great quality flower, and the employees are helpful and friendly. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU for including the little Boveda humidity packets in with the Perch flower. I live 3 minutes from another dispensary that does not use the humidity packets and I wont go there because of their bone dry flower. I would rather drive 30 minutes to come to Temescal. I will continue to be a loyal Temescal customer.