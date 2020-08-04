62 products
Recreational Sales Halted
Valid 3/24/2020 – 4/8/2020
In compliance with the Mass. State of Emergency and Stay-At-Home Declaration, recreational cannabis sales will cease on March 24th, 2020 at noon until further notice. MEDICAL CANNABIS SALES ARE STILL AVAILABLE FOR PATIENTS WITH A VALID MASS. MEDICAL CARD. Thank you for your understanding - Stay Well!
Jelly Sherbet PRJ (1g): Hover - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Jelly Sherbert
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
VSPR Distillate Cartridge Headband
from VSPR
87%
THC
0.8%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$700.47 g
In-store only
All Products
C99 by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
C99
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Ethos Chem OG by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Ethos Chem OG
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Mother of Grapes by Sira Naturals
from Sira Naturals
25.99%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Mother of Grapes
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangie by Sira Naturals
from Sira Naturals
15.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
CBD Blue Dream by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
8.5%
THC
5.7%
CBD
CBD Blue Dream
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Amherst Sour Diesel by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Jelly Sherbert by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Jelly Sherbert
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Slurricane by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
22.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Legend x Nookies by Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
24.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Legend x Nookies
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Blunicorn by Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Blunicorn
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Valley Live Resin by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
72.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Platinum Valley
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Temescal Wellness CBD Distillate Distillate by Temescal Wellness
from Temescal Wellness
50.9%
THC
38%
CBD
Temescal Wellness CBD Distillate
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
CBD Blue Dream Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
57%
THC
31.9%
CBD
CBD Blue Dream
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Vienna Skunk Live Resin by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
78.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Vienna Skunk
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Forbidos Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
76.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Forbidos
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Black Mamba Live Resin by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
82.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$45½ g
In-store only
Distillate Syringe (.5g) Distillate by Temescal Wellness
from Temescal Wellness
84.9%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Distillate Syringe (.5g)
Strain
$400.018 oz
In-store only
Black Mamba Shatter by CORE Concentrates
from Core Concentrates
74.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Mamba
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Otto Oil by Rythm
from RYTHM
37.9%
THC
38.6%
CBD
Otto
Strain
$500.018 oz
In-store only
Drench Pomegranate Drink Mix THC
from DRENCH
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Drench Pomegranate Drink Mix THC
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
85mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Incredibles Strawberry Crunch Chocolate Bar
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Drench Raspberry Lime Drink Mix THC
from DRENCH
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Drench Raspberry Lime Drink Mix THC
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Kanji Mixed Berry Fruit Bites (20pk) - Sira
from Sira Naturals
92mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Kanji Mixed Berry Fruit Bites (20pk)
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Wicked Sour Watermelon Gummies (20pk) - Sira
from Sira Naturals
87mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Wicked Sour Watermelon Gummies
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Subdew Tropical Mints THC (20pk)
from Subdew
57mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Subdew Tropical Mints
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Subdew Cinnamon Mints THC (20pk)
from Subdew
59mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Subdew Cinnamon Mints
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Incredibles Sour Watermelon Gummies
from Incredibles
86mg
THC
3mg
CBD
Incredibles Sour Watermelon Gummies
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Incredibles Peanut Budda Buddha Chocolate Bar
from Incredibles
83mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Incredibles Peanut Budda Buddha Chocolate Bar
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Incredibles Red Drops Gummies
from Incredibles
80mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Incredibles Red Drops Gummy
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Citrus Blend Fruit Chews 1:1 (CBD:THC) (20pk)
from IHP
93mg
THC
61mg
CBD
Citrus Fruit Chews 1:1
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Incredibles Black Cherry CBD Chocolate Bar 1:1
from Incredibles
87mg
THC
89mg
CBD
Incredibles Black Cherry CBD 1:1 Chocolate Bar
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Drench Lemon Drink Mix THC
from DRENCH
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Lemon Drink Mix THC
Strain
$5each
In-store only
Pineapple Watermelon Fruit Chews (20pk)
from IHP
93mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Pineapple Watermelon Fruit Chews
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Subdew Spearmint Mints THC (20pk)
from Subdew
61mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Subdew Spearmints
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Strawberry Limeade Fruit Chews (20pk)
from IHP
96mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Strawberry Limeade Fruit Chews
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Doc Holiday PRJ (1g) - Bask
from Bask
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Doc Holliday
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Amherst Sour Diesel PRJ (1g): Fly - Perch Harvests
from Temescal Wellness
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Amherst Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Lemon Lime Punch PRJ (1g): Hover - Perch Harvests
from Perch Harvests
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Lime Punch
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
12