egws007
If you’re looking to get high, don’t come here. Product is virtually all the same. There’s an emphasis on asthetics but not on functionality. Weed looks good at first glance. But after having wasted hundreds of dollars prospecting strands for over 12 months, I’ve come to one unmistaken conclusion : They just don’t grow quality marijuana in Massachusetts. Product is always extremely dry with absolutely no smell or stickyness. But most of all, there’s no high to be found with any of them. There’s absolutely no comparison with dispensaries in the western United States. Sira Naturals, Rythm, Bask, Perch, none Of them produce quality bud. Don’t waste your time, money
Hello Egws007, thank you for your review, we are always looking for opportunities to improve our products and service.