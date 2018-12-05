Den199798 on September 7, 2019

Second visit to Temescal; second time majorly disappointed. 1st time I bought product grown by garden remedies; and it smelled and tasted horrible. Garbage product.....sad looking buds with plenty of stalks. This time the one product smelled like homegrown.....oh wait.....it was tested 8/29 and packaged 9/3. Definitely smells like homegrown garbage. I fear the taste. 😱 I mean if it was properly cured it would NOT smell like it was recently dried. And what’s with the damn stalks???? Do you really think I need an extra 6-10 millimeters of stalk? Why not just cut that off and give me the proper weight in flower??? Everything seems rushed.....rushed to dry....rushed to be trimmed....rushed to be sold. It’s no wonder it smells like fresh homegrown. Disappointed more than the first time. Two strikes.....not sure I’ll give you a third chance to get it right.