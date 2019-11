MindyStClaire on November 15, 2019

This wasn’t my favorite local dispensary at first, but its grown on me to the point of being indispensable (badum tiss). I can usually-always find a strain for my medical needs, something that can be lacking from the smaller local small-batch dispensaries. I can find well-known Indicas here and specific strains I need as medicine. The staff is efficient and the least frills in the county, which I adore. They’re always super welcoming and relaxed. I appreciate how authentic the staff is, compared to other dispensaries which feel like I’m inside an Insta account. They’ve steered me in the right direction for accessories if they don’t have them, and just all-around a stand up storefront. Thanks!