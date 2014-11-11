concentratelover
Very professional, locally owned dispensary that's been around from the beginning. Digging the "Fainting Goat" - an amazing sativa! Happy to see Summit Sugar Wax at $20
4.9
10 reviews
Awesome staff and product
This is absolutely the most amazing dispensary I have been to hands down. The atmosphere is the most warming and welcoming I've experienced. I support Tender Health Collective 100%
Amazing staff, Christina was wonderful, will be back.
My wife and I are out of state folks with our own chronic conditions: Ehlers-Danlos/POTS/Dysautonomia & Degenerative Disc Disease, respectively. We have specific needs and always ask pointed questions. Of all the dispensaries we visited in Trinidad, Manitou Springs, and Salida, this one was clearly the best. Our budtender was professional and knowledgeable, and the quality was superb. It's a relief to find a dispensary that isn't just a mask for a bunch of potheads, and instead takes medical issues seriously with solutions.
This is where the locals shop. That should be enough
Best store in salida great service and great buds. Best prices in town dont go anywhere else!!
This store is a hidden GEM! I have sampled much flower from Crested Butte, Telluride, Pagosa, Durango and 25 Denver area dispensaries, and THC Salida wins TOP place award❗‼❗ 👏🎇👏🎉👏👑🚬
Best dispensary in Colorado! Knowledgable, professional, quality product and service!
Everyone was friendly and helpful with any questions you might have! Can't wait to go back!