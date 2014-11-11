jmikolaj on June 28, 2017

My wife and I are out of state folks with our own chronic conditions: Ehlers-Danlos/POTS/Dysautonomia & Degenerative Disc Disease, respectively. We have specific needs and always ask pointed questions. Of all the dispensaries we visited in Trinidad, Manitou Springs, and Salida, this one was clearly the best. Our budtender was professional and knowledgeable, and the quality was superb. It's a relief to find a dispensary that isn't just a mask for a bunch of potheads, and instead takes medical issues seriously with solutions.