WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS TO PURCHASE MEDICAL MARIJUANA IN MAINE? To purchase Medical Marijuana, you must be at least 18 years old (or accompanied by a registered legal guardian, parent and/or caregiver) with a valid medical marijuana patient card from the State of Maine or a US State on Maine's reciprocity partner list; you must also have a valid, State-issued ID (if you are presenting a driver's license or other state issued ID, it must be from the same state as your medical card). Please note that we cannot accept passports or other federal IDs as per the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy. DO YOU ACCEPT OUT OF STATE MEDICAL CANNABIS CARDS? Maine accepts valid Medical Cannabis Cards from; Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Washington, DC. Patients who are residents of these states may purchase medical cannabis products while visiting Maine, subject to the limitations imposed by the laws and rules of the State of Maine the laws and rules of their state of residence. This list is subject to change. IMPORTANT: Please note that you must also have a valid, State-issued ID (if you are presenting a driver's license or other state issued ID, it must be from the same state as your medical card). Please note that we cannot accept passports or other federal IDs as per the Maine Office of Marijuana Policy.