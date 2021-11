This is the closest dispensary to my house so when it opened I had to check it out. Its located in Vinnin Square in Swampscott next to the Doninoes. Theres a vast menu and you can peep it on the website before going in. The staff is very friendly, and they often have promotions going on. They carry a lot of Fernway products, and when you buy a Fernway cartridge they give you a free battery and charger with it. Definitely worth a visit.