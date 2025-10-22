28 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
TerpHaus
Welcome to TerpHaus — where flavor, freshness, and quality come first. We’re passionate about curating the finest flower, concentrates, and edibles for true connoisseurs. Every product on our menu is hand-selected for its terpene profile, potency, and craftsmanship — because great cannabis starts with great terps. At TerpHaus, we’re building a new standard for Texas excellence. Whether you’re chasing flavor, effects, or the perfect vibe, our knowledgeable team will help you find what fits you best. Come through and experience the Haus difference.
Leafly member since 2025
- 11525 Menchaca Road, STE 104, Austin, TX
- call 5125519016
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 10
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 39-4263302
- StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountLatinx owned
Hours and Info (CT)
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 10am CT
3 Reviews of TerpHaus
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
d........y
October 22, 2025
oh man!! great stuff! great service. I need to catch their names next time. I'll be back soon though, for sure.
n........p
October 24, 2025
Watch out Gruene… these guys are on fire!!! Hands down best hemp flower I’ve tried yet.
d........n
October 19, 2025
Went in today for the first time as they were seemed to have a nice selection and are in an accessible area of Austin for me. Upon entering I met two of the owners, Rees and Sergio. Both were incredibly kind and helpful. The products I purchased were top notch. I tried the superboof flower, and the Dream Factory Hash Rosin (first wash). Excellent effects on both. Superboof was citrusy and calming, Dream Factory was a nice terpy ball of golden flavor. This stuff is the real deal. Id wager this is better than a lot of similar products I have tried. Will definitely be going back soon. Prices are UNBEATABLE!