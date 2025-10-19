Went in today for the first time as they were seemed to have a nice selection and are in an accessible area of Austin for me. Upon entering I met two of the owners, Rees and Sergio. Both were incredibly kind and helpful. The products I purchased were top notch. I tried the superboof flower, and the Dream Factory Hash Rosin (first wash). Excellent effects on both. Superboof was citrusy and calming, Dream Factory was a nice terpy ball of golden flavor. This stuff is the real deal. Id wager this is better than a lot of similar products I have tried. Will definitely be going back soon. Prices are UNBEATABLE!